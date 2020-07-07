Thursday's shooting victim has been identified

The victim of Thursday night's shooting has been identified as Derek Allen Cessna, 40, in a press release Tuesday morning by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell.

In Russell's press release, he also talked about Thursday night's initial report stating about "wounds of unknown origin."

"After further examination by Investigators, the 'wounds of unknown origin' referenced in the initial release are believed to be a product of ballistic activity," Russell said. "The definitive determination will be made by the Medical Examiner."

Cessna succumbed to the gunshot wound Thursday night at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. Poteau Police Department officers were summoned to EOMC at 5:46 p.m. Thursday that Cessna was in emergency room. In Russell's initial press release Thursday night, when the officers arrived to EOMC, Cessna had already succumbed to his gunshot wound.

At that time, Russell said in his press release that there were three persons of interest detained by Poteau PD in regards to the incident, but an arrest was made Friday morning on the case as Poteau PD arrested Jordan James Scott, 28, of Poteau, as Scott was arrested on first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.