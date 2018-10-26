Tickets on sale for New Year's Eve Ball

Tickets are now available for "A Midnight Affair," a New Year's Eve Ball presented by LeFlore County Youth Services. Bordertown will perform.

The event is slated for 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center of Poteau. Cost is $25 per person. A SAFE Ride Home will be sponsored by KATS Bus. Other sponsors include Warren Cat, Adams Abstract and First National Bank.

For more information or to sponsor, contact LeFlore County Youth Services at (918) 647-4196. LeFlore County Youth Services program programs to youth and families in LeFlore and Haskell counties.