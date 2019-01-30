Tournament Champions

The Shady Point Lady Warriors won the Big Time Challenge Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Ripley High School. Team members are Kara Albert, Karli Albert, Brayli Beason, Sky Bluford, Brinklee Butler, Abbi Covey, Hannah Enkoff, Brailey Francis, Ariana Loggins, Ryleigh Pierce, Sophie Pulice, Alexis Smith and coach Victor Pierce. Photo by Victor Pierce
Wednesday, January 30, 2019

