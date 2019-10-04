Tourney set to benefit local boy

A beloved young Poteau athlete is finding support throughout the community. That support is showing itself, in its latest form, in a coed tourney being organized by a Poteau resident.

Morgan Lasota is actively signing teams up for a homerun tourney to raise funds for Blake Standridge, a local boy that has been diagnosed with Acute Lumphoblastic Leukemia TCell and is undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Hospital.

The tourney will run all day on Nov. 2 at the P.A.R.C.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions.