Trade agreement gives cattlemen reason to smile

This week, cattlemen across the country have reason to smile, knowing that their product is once again headed for the open China market with an estimated value of $1.6 billion.

For years, the American cattle producer has been highly restricted in its trade with China, partly due to the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and partly due to trade barriers, but as of this week a trade agreement has been reached which will allow China to import more U.S. produced beef.

In 2017, China agreed to once again allow very specific meats into the country, but it came with large scale conditions— meat had to come from cattle less than 30 months old and there was a long paper trail that had to accompany each partial of meat.

