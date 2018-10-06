Triathlete

Whitesboro High School senior Micah Gibson participated in the 2018 Oklahoma Redman Triathlon, where he was 186th out of 202 finishers. He swam 1.2 miles, rode a bicycle for 56 miles and ran 3.1 miles. Gibson, whose Bulldogs baseball team competed at this week’s Class B State Baseball Tournament at Edmond Santa Fe High School, was the youngest of all the competors. Photo Courtesy Whitesboro Schools Facebook Page
Saturday, October 6, 2018

Category: