Trump takes the county and the state

Historically Oklahoma voters have cast their ballots predominately for a Republican presidential candidate and this year was no exception.

Voters, by law, could only vote for a candidate in the party in which they are registered and LeFlore County overwhelmingly cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump with only 7 percent of votes counted at 7:30, Trump had collected nearly 98 percent of the Republican votes. At the same time, Democratic font-runner Joe Biden had pulled in 27.9 percent of the democratic votes with Bernie Sanders taking 22.4 percent of the votes, according to the Associated Press. Votes cast for the other Republican candidates never reached the double digits.

Returns began coming in shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with Trump leading the way from the beginning.

By 7:45 p.m., the tally showed Biden had 33 percent of the democratic votes with a total of 27,995 votes compared to Trump’s 74,902 votes.

With 18 of 37 precincts counted at 8:05 p.m., Trump had claimed 1,532 votes for 97.89 percent Republican count. Biden had claimed 663 votes for a 35.61 percent lead.