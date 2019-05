Field No. 1

Cameron vs. Panama, 10 a.m.; Cameron vs. Spiro, 11 a.m.; Wister vs. Panama, noon.

Field No. 2

Heavener vs. Spiro, 10 a.m.; Heavener vs. Wister, 11 a.m.

Editor’s Note: These games were to have been played Wednesday but were rained out, so they are being made up Tuesday.