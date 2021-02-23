Tuesday basketball playoff schedule
LeFlore girls basketball will face off with McCurtain for the fifth time this season and second time in the playoffs as the two team duel for a spot in the area round. In Class 2A, three LeFlore County schools will host district matchups. Here's the Tuesday slate for the basketball playoffs.
Class B Area II
Regional at Henryetta
Girls consolation final: LeFlore vs. McCurtain 1 p.m.
Boys consolation final: LeFlore vs. Butner 3 p.m.
Girls final: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg 6 p.m.
Boys final: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg 8 p.m.
Class B Area IV
Regional at Stringtown
Girls final: Whitesboro vs. Kiowa 6 p.m.
Boys final: Buffalo Valley vs. Battiest 8 p.m.
Class A Area II
Regional girls consolation final at Regent Prep: Keota vs. Ripley 1 p.m.
Class A Area IV
Regional boys consolation final at Shawnee HS: Talihina vs. Allen 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Area II
District at Howe
Howe vs. Gore (6 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys)
District at Panama
Panama vs. Sallisaw Central (6 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys)
Area IV
District at Pocola
Pocola vs. Hulbert (6 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys)
Monday playoff scores
Class B Area II
Regional consolation semifinals in Henryetta
Girls
LeFlore 53, South Colleyville 36
McCurtain 40, Welch 19
Boys
LeFlore 40, Welch 36
Class A Area II
Regional girls consolation semifinal at Regent Prep
Keota 53, Gans 46
Class A Area IV
Regional consolation semifinal at North Rock Creek high school in Shawnee
Girls
Allen 57, Talihina 37
Boys
Talihina 55, Elmore City-Pernell 52
Allen 70, Arkoma 58
Class 3A Area IV districts
At Heavener
Heavener girls 75, Idabel 55
Idabel boys 84, Heavener 29
At Vian
Vian girls 47, Spiro 30
Vian boys 61, Spiro 48
Class 4A Area IV district 7
Broken Bow girls 62, Poteau 46
Broken Bow boys 78, Poteau 61
