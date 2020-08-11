Tuesday sees 14 new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County

Tuesday saw 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LeFlore County, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler.

That came on the heels of 36 new cases over a three-day period from Saturday through Monday after 40 cases over a two-day period on Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday's new cases were four in Spiro, three each in Poteau and Heavener, two in Howe and one each in Monroe and Whitesboro.

There have been 382 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 137 of those being active.

The active cases as of Tuesday are:

38 with Heavener addresses

24 with Poteau addresses

18 with Spiro addresses

12 with Howe addresses

7 with Bokoshe addresses

7 with Talihina addresses (including a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address)

6 with Cameron addresses

5 with Arkoma address

5 with Pocola addresses

5 with Wister addresses

3 with a Hodgen address

2 with a Monroe address

1 with a Shady Point address

1 with a Whitesboro address

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

Of those 382 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the remaining 381 cases, there was another Talihina resident who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 37,193 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.