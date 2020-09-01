Tuesday sees 41 new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County, with its seventh death

Tuesday saw 41 new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County after 48 new cases were confirmed in a three-day stretch from Saturday through Monday.

Tuesday's new cases were 12 in Poteau, eight in Heavener, seven in Pocola, four in Spiro, two each in Shady Point, Talihina and Wister and one each in Cameron, Hodgen, Howe and Panama.

The county has now seen 718 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 396 of those happening since Aug. 5.

The active cases as of Tuesday were:

Heavener — 53

Poteau — 47

Pocola — 22

Spiro — 22

Wister — 12

Hodgen — 7

Howe — 4

Talihina — 4

Bokoshe — 3

Cameron — 3

Shady Point — 3

Panama — 1

There has also been a Clayton resident who has contracted COVID-19.

There have been seven deaths related to COVID-19, with the latest being a resident from Heavener. There were two deaths last week, one in Poteau and one in Panama, joining a Heavener resident, a Spiro resident, a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Latimer County and a Talihina resident whose physical address was in Pushmataha County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but whose residence was in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded as occurring.

According to Wheeler, there have been a total of 49,184 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of 5:15 p.m. Monday.