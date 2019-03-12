Tuesday's Baseball, Softball Games Rained Out

Mother Nature was the big winner on just about all the baseball and slow-pitch softball diamonds, raining out all but one site of action Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's high school baseball games rained out were Poteau at Hilldale, Arkoma at Bokoshe, Cameron at Pocola, Pocola at Heavener, Wister at Leflore, Spiro and Wilburton at Panama, Kinta at Clayton, Haworth at Howe, McCurtain at Braggs, Red Oak at Vian, Talihina at Acorn, Ark., and Whitesboro at Hartshorne. The Poteau-Hilldale game will be rescheduled for a later date since it's a district game, but none of the other high school games have been rescheduled at this time.

Also rained out was Carl Albert State College's baseball doubleheader against Arkansas Baptist on Tuesday afternoon. CASC coach Tyler Guthrie said the doubleheader has yet to be rescheduled.

The only baseball action not rained out was Smithville's home action, which turned into a three-way with Battiest and Wright City.

Tuesday's slow-pitch softball games washed were Broken Bow at Poteau, Keota and Red Oak at Cameron, Spiro and Stigler at Panama, Gans and Gore at Arkoma, Savanna at Leflore, Indianola at McCurtain, Sallisaw at Pocola, Howe and Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Oktaha, Smithville vs. Kirby Davis in Fort Towson and Whitesboro at Battiest. Panama's originally scheduled home game with Heavener was canceled long before any weather issues. The Sallisaw-Pocola game will not be rescheduled, while the others have not been rescheduled at this time.