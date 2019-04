Game 1

Carl Albert 10, NOC-Tonkawa 5

Game 2

NOC-Tonkawa 15, Carl Albert 6

Editor's Note: Carl Albert State College's road single nine-inning game against Connors State was rained out and rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 30, which means the Vikings have canceled the originally-scheduled home single nine-inning game against Eastern Oklahoma State College for that date.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley