Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores

Poteau 18, Broken Bow 3

Howe 10, Arkoma 0

Stigler 25, Talihina 0

Editor's Note: The Heavener-McCurtain game, Panama-Leflore game and Smithville-Wister game were canceled due to cold temperatures, with none of them rescheduled at this time. The Pocola-Red Oak game was canceled due to both cold temperatures and wet fields, and it has not been rescheduled at this time. Cameron's game at Bokoshe was canceled due to the Tigers not having enough players, and it has not been rescheduled. Buffalo Valley will make up its Monday canceled games at McCurtain with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Cameron will take Howe's place as Pocola's opponent at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cameron.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley