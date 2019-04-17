Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Poteau 12, Muldrow 2

Howe 12, Heavener 4

Leflore 15, Talihina 4

Panama 8, Chouteau-Mazie 5

Spiro 14, Roland 5

NW Arkansas Home School 17, Arkoma 11

Playoffs

Class A District Tournament at Wister

Arkoma 13, Gans 8

Wister 13, Gans 0, Gans eliminated.

Wister 10, Arkoma 0

Wister 12, Arkoma 0, Wister advances to regionals, Arkoma eliminated.

Class B District Tournament at Whitesboro

Whitesboro 12, Buffalo Valley 0

Whitesboro 11, Buffalo Valley 3, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Buffalo Valley eliminated.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley