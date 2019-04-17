Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Regular Season
Poteau 12, Muldrow 2
Howe 12, Heavener 4
Leflore 15, Talihina 4
Panama 8, Chouteau-Mazie 5
Spiro 14, Roland 5
NW Arkansas Home School 17, Arkoma 11
Playoffs
Class A District Tournament at Wister
Arkoma 13, Gans 8
Wister 13, Gans 0, Gans eliminated.
Wister 10, Arkoma 0
Wister 12, Arkoma 0, Wister advances to regionals, Arkoma eliminated.
Class B District Tournament at Whitesboro
Whitesboro 12, Buffalo Valley 0
Whitesboro 11, Buffalo Valley 3, Whitesboro advances to regionals, Buffalo Valley eliminated.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
