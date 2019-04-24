Tuesday's High School Baseball Scores

Regular Season

Poteau 11, Hilldale 7

Playoffs

Class 3A District Tournament

Pocola 15, Heavener 2

Pocola 10, Heavener 0, Pocola advances to next week's regional, Heavener eliminated.

Class 2A District Tournament

Panama 21, Talihina 1

Panama 11, Talihina 2, Panama advances to next week's regional, Talihina eliminated.

Editor's Note: Tuesday's Poteau JV home game with Hartshorne and Talihina's home game with Wilburton were canceled.