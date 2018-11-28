Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

SHOT IN THE NIX OF TIME — Red Oak's Cole Nix, left, takes a jump shot before Panama's Drew Butler can block it during Tuesday night's game at Razorback Event Center. Photo by Sierra WhiteakerIN A CROWD — Wister's Matthew Holzhammer, center, looks to go up for a shot attempt in between Quinton defenders Jaxton West, left, and Blaize Bray during Tuesday night's game at Jerry Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. PDN photo by David SeeleyWHO WANTS ME? — Panama's Kelcee Ward, right, battles for rebounding position against Red Oak's Carlie Powell during Tuesday night's game at Razorback Event Center. Photo by Sierra WhiteakerI GOT IT FIRST! — Wister's Shaylin Midgley, right, beats Quinton's Grace Williams to a loose ball during Tuesday night's game at Jerry Carpenter Memorial Gymnasium. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Boys
Panama 92, Red Oak 73
Smithville 62, Whitesboro 49
McCurtain 51, Keota 40
Arkoma 52, Gore 42
Kinta 60, Panola 8
Leflore 74, Haileyville 30
Stigler 56, Pocola 31
Roland 60, Spiro 56
Quinton 49, Wister 41
Girls
Red Oak 48, Panama 32
Smithville 48, Whitesboro 38
McCurtain 73, Keota 30
Pocola 62, Stigler 27
Wister 40, Quinton 31
Kinta 55, Panola 15
Leflore 56, Haileyville 21
Roland 80, Spiro 49
Gore 46, Arkoma 43

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

Category: