Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Boys
Panama 92, Red Oak 73
Smithville 62, Whitesboro 49
McCurtain 51, Keota 40
Arkoma 52, Gore 42
Kinta 60, Panola 8
Leflore 74, Haileyville 30
Stigler 56, Pocola 31
Roland 60, Spiro 56
Quinton 49, Wister 41
Girls
Red Oak 48, Panama 32
Smithville 48, Whitesboro 38
McCurtain 73, Keota 30
Pocola 62, Stigler 27
Wister 40, Quinton 31
Kinta 55, Panola 15
Leflore 56, Haileyville 21
Roland 80, Spiro 49
Gore 46, Arkoma 43
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: