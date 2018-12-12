Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Regular Season

Boys

Stilwell 59, Poteau 54

Whitesboro 62, Buffalo Valley 33

Smithville 74, Eagletown 43

Mountainburg, Ark., 64, Arkoma 53

Stigler 76, Pocola 32

Girls

Stilwell 51, Poteau 30

Whitesboro 62, Buffalo Valley 24

Pocola 39, Stigler 27

Smithville 66, Eagletown 7

Mountainburg, Ark., 43, Arkoma 39

Tournaments

First Bank Classic at McAlester

Boys

Kinta 69, Coalgate 27

Savanna 58, Stuart 27

Girls

Kinta 37, Coalgate 27

Stuart 53, Savanna 45

Editor's Note: The Wister-Panama games Tuesday night were only junior high and not high school.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley