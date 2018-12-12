Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Regular Season
Boys
Stilwell 59, Poteau 54
Whitesboro 62, Buffalo Valley 33
Smithville 74, Eagletown 43
Mountainburg, Ark., 64, Arkoma 53
Stigler 76, Pocola 32
Girls
Stilwell 51, Poteau 30
Whitesboro 62, Buffalo Valley 24
Pocola 39, Stigler 27
Smithville 66, Eagletown 7
Mountainburg, Ark., 43, Arkoma 39
Tournaments
First Bank Classic at McAlester
Boys
Kinta 69, Coalgate 27
Savanna 58, Stuart 27
Girls
Kinta 37, Coalgate 27
Stuart 53, Savanna 45
Editor's Note: The Wister-Panama games Tuesday night were only junior high and not high school.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
