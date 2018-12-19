Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Boys
Howe 73, Red Oak 55
Arkoma 60, McCurtain 59, OT
Keota 71, Webbers Falls 44
Leflore 81, Panola 32
Spiro 72, Muldrow 42
Talihina 65, Wright City 57, OT
Whitesboro 68, Moyers 54
Braggs 63, Bokoshe 19
Cave Springs 60, Cameron 58
Wilburton 60, Pocola 38
Girls
Howe 87, Red Oak 54
Pocola 51, Wilburton 48
McCurtain 65, Arkoma 38
Whitesboro 73, Moyers 36
Braggs 44, Bokoshe 40
Webbers Falls 64, Keota 28
Cave Springs 56, Cameron 50
Muldrow 65, Spiro 30
Wright City 51, Talihina 40
Editor's Note: Leflore's road game at Panola was canceled due to the Lady Bearcats not having enough players for the game.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: