Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Howe 73, Red Oak 55

Arkoma 60, McCurtain 59, OT

Keota 71, Webbers Falls 44

Leflore 81, Panola 32

Spiro 72, Muldrow 42

Talihina 65, Wright City 57, OT

Whitesboro 68, Moyers 54

Braggs 63, Bokoshe 19

Cave Springs 60, Cameron 58

Wilburton 60, Pocola 38

Girls

Howe 87, Red Oak 54

Pocola 51, Wilburton 48

McCurtain 65, Arkoma 38

Whitesboro 73, Moyers 36

Braggs 44, Bokoshe 40

Webbers Falls 64, Keota 28

Cave Springs 56, Cameron 50

Muldrow 65, Spiro 30

Wright City 51, Talihina 40

Editor's Note: Leflore's road game at Panola was canceled due to the Lady Bearcats not having enough players for the game.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley