Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Boys
Poteau 61, Sallisaw 49
Arkoma 60, Keota 53
Cameron 50, Leflore 48
Kinta 51, Wister 31
Whitesboro 91, Smithville 66
McCurtain 67, Porum 47
Spiro 64, Checotah 59
Talihina 65, Stigler 64
Wilburton 58, Pocola 39
Quinton 76, Clayton 53
Hartshorne 57, Heavener 43
Idabel 62, Howe 55
Caddo 56, Red Oak 48
Girls
Poteau 45, Sallisaw 32
Arkoma 44, Keota 43
Leflore 65, Cameron 52
Kinta 47, Wister 42
Smithville 53, Whitesboro 46
McCurtain 65, Porum 58
Pocola 55, Wilburton 39
Clayton 52, Quinton 30
Howe 69, Idabel 31
Red Oak 54, Caddo 51
Talihina 62, Stigler 42
Hartshorne 43, Heavener 15
Checotah 53, Spiro 36
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
