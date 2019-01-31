Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Poteau 77, Muldrow 55

Cameron 66, Bokoshe 31

Clayton 58, Smithville 56

Pocola 57, Heavener 52

Howe 53, Wister 34

Whitesboro 102, Leflore 67

Arkoma 61, Webbers Falls 42

Buffalo Valley def. Haileyville

Keota 64, Porum 39

Spiro 79, Sallisaw 36

Red Oak 67, Battiest 26

Quinton 73, Panama 52

Gans 58, McCurtain 51

Girls

Muldrow 54, Poteau 43

Cameron 60, Bokoshe 21

Clayton 39, Smithville 32

Pocola 51, Heavener 37

Howe 75, Wister 40

Whitesboro 51, Leflore 26

Panama 42, Quinton 39

McCurtain 63, Gans 38

Red Oak 43, Battiest 40

Webbers Falls 57, Arkoma 50

Haileyville 46, Buffalo Valley 35

Porum 52, Keota 23

Sallisaw 43, Spiro 28

Editor's Note: Both Talihina's road games Tuesday night at Hartshorne and Friday night's home games with Pocola have been canceled due to a flu outbreak. The Hartshorne games will be made up at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and the Pocola games at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley