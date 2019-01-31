Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Boys
Poteau 77, Muldrow 55
Cameron 66, Bokoshe 31
Clayton 58, Smithville 56
Pocola 57, Heavener 52
Howe 53, Wister 34
Whitesboro 102, Leflore 67
Arkoma 61, Webbers Falls 42
Buffalo Valley def. Haileyville
Keota 64, Porum 39
Spiro 79, Sallisaw 36
Red Oak 67, Battiest 26
Quinton 73, Panama 52
Gans 58, McCurtain 51
Girls
Muldrow 54, Poteau 43
Cameron 60, Bokoshe 21
Clayton 39, Smithville 32
Pocola 51, Heavener 37
Howe 75, Wister 40
Whitesboro 51, Leflore 26
Panama 42, Quinton 39
McCurtain 63, Gans 38
Red Oak 43, Battiest 40
Webbers Falls 57, Arkoma 50
Haileyville 46, Buffalo Valley 35
Porum 52, Keota 23
Sallisaw 43, Spiro 28
Editor's Note: Both Talihina's road games Tuesday night at Hartshorne and Friday night's home games with Pocola have been canceled due to a flu outbreak. The Hartshorne games will be made up at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and the Pocola games at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
