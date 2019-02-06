Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

GREAT SCOTT! — Poteau senior Christian Scott, left, drives past a Sallisaw defender as senior teammate Jarrett Gregory, right, prepares to set a screen as Poteau boys coach Paul Moore, back left, and local referee Ronnie Burgess, back center, watch during Tuesday's Senior Night NOAA Conference game at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyBAKER BALL — Poteau senior Hannah Baker, right, brings the ball downcourt against Sallisaw defenders as Poteau coaches Dennis Wright, back left, and Brady Hardin, right, watch during Tuesday's Senior Night NOAA Conference game at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Boys
Poteau 73, Sallisaw 53
Talihina 80, Heavener 54
Leflore 50, Wister 39
McCurtain 67, Keota 62
Howe 77, Quinton 61
Spiro 80, Muldrow 52
Rattan 61, Red Oak 42
Girls
Poteau 59, Sallisaw 46
Heavener 61, Talihina 29
Leflore 68, Wister 60
McCurtain 58, Keota 34
Howe 88, Quinton 42
Red Oak 46, Rattan 39
Muldrow 56, Spiro 28
Editor's Note: Bokoshe's road games at Indianola were canceled since the match-ups took place earlier this season.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

