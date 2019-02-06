Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Boys
Poteau 73, Sallisaw 53
Talihina 80, Heavener 54
Leflore 50, Wister 39
McCurtain 67, Keota 62
Howe 77, Quinton 61
Spiro 80, Muldrow 52
Rattan 61, Red Oak 42
Girls
Poteau 59, Sallisaw 46
Heavener 61, Talihina 29
Leflore 68, Wister 60
McCurtain 58, Keota 34
Howe 88, Quinton 42
Red Oak 46, Rattan 39
Muldrow 56, Spiro 28
Editor's Note: Bokoshe's road games at Indianola were canceled since the match-ups took place earlier this season.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
