Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores

Boys

Poteau 73, Sallisaw 53

Talihina 80, Heavener 54

Leflore 50, Wister 39

McCurtain 67, Keota 62

Howe 77, Quinton 61

Spiro 80, Muldrow 52

Rattan 61, Red Oak 42

Girls

Poteau 59, Sallisaw 46

Heavener 61, Talihina 29

Leflore 68, Wister 60

McCurtain 58, Keota 34

Howe 88, Quinton 42

Red Oak 46, Rattan 39

Muldrow 56, Spiro 28

Editor's Note: Bokoshe's road games at Indianola were canceled since the match-ups took place earlier this season.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley