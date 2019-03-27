Tuesday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Poteau 7, Spiro 3
Mccurtain 19, Cameron 11
Panama 13, Keota 8
Smithville 13, Whitesboro 9
Smithville 7, Webbers Falls 1
Whitesboro 11, Webbers Falls 3
Howe 15, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 7
Broken Bow 17, Howe 7
Clayton-Bufffalo Valley 17, Haileyville 4
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 19, Canadian 2
Leflore 14, Antler 13
Caney 9, Leflore 7
Red Oak 18, Battiest 4
Rattan 13, Red Oak 1
Wister 12, Locust Grove 0
Oktaha 12, Wister 7
Sallisaw-Central 17, Arkoma 12
Porum 9, Arkoma 3
Black Diamond Conference Festival at Heavener
Stigler 11, Talihina 0
Heavener 10, Hartshorne 1
Hartshorne 14, Talihina 2
Pocola 18, Stigler 2
Heavener 27, Pocola 25
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
