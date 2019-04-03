Tuesday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Poteau 31, Wister 23

Arkoma 11, Keota 7

Leflore 10, Arkoma 0

Leflore 9, Keota 4

Red Oak 13, Talihina 2

Cameron 12, Talihina 11

Red Oak 17, Cameron 3

Heavener 16, Smithville 4

Howe 21, Pocola 6

Panama 9, Spiro 0

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 12, Fort Towson 0

Whitesboro 13, Battiest 5

McCurtain 16, Quinton 0

Editor's Note: Antlers did not come to Whitesboro to make it a three-way with Battiest.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley