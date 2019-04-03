Tuesday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

SAFE ARRIVAL — Wister baserunner Jaelyn Covey, right, gets to third base safely as Poteau third baseman London Sandlin, left, awaits a throw as Poteau first baseman Kylie Turner, back, and Wister coach Stacy Gibson watch during Tuesday afternoon's game in Poteau. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Poteau 31, Wister 23
Arkoma 11, Keota 7
Leflore 10, Arkoma 0
Leflore 9, Keota 4
Red Oak 13, Talihina 2
Cameron 12, Talihina 11
Red Oak 17, Cameron 3
Heavener 16, Smithville 4
Howe 21, Pocola 6
Panama 9, Spiro 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 12, Fort Towson 0
Whitesboro 13, Battiest 5
McCurtain 16, Quinton 0
Editor's Note: Antlers did not come to Whitesboro to make it a three-way with Battiest.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

