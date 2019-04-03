Tuesday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Poteau 31, Wister 23
Arkoma 11, Keota 7
Leflore 10, Arkoma 0
Leflore 9, Keota 4
Red Oak 13, Talihina 2
Cameron 12, Talihina 11
Red Oak 17, Cameron 3
Heavener 16, Smithville 4
Howe 21, Pocola 6
Panama 9, Spiro 0
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 12, Fort Towson 0
Whitesboro 13, Battiest 5
McCurtain 16, Quinton 0
Editor's Note: Antlers did not come to Whitesboro to make it a three-way with Battiest.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
