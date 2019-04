Tuesday's High School Slow-Pitch Softball Scores

Regular Season

Panama 8, Keota 0

Cameron 12, Gans 0

Red Oak 25, Gore 3

Whitesboro 28, Wright City 3

Broken Bow 22, Howe 8

Playoffs

Class 5A District Tournament at Heavener

Stigler 11, Spiro 3

Heavener 12, Spiro 4, Spiro eliminated.

Heavener 25, Stigler 10

Heavener 20, Stigler 13, Heavener advances to regionals, Stigler eliminated.

Class 2A District Tournaments

At Stuart

Stuart 20, Arkoma 6

Porum 13, Cave Springs 4

Arkoma 8, Cave Springs 7, Cave Springs eliminated.

Stuart 14, Porum 4

Arkoma 10, Porum 9, Porum eliminated.

Stuart 15, Arkoma 3, Stuart advances to regionals, Arkoma eliminated.

At Bennington

Bennington 17, Fort Towson 1

Smithville 9, Achille/Victory Life Academy 1

Fort Towson def. Achille/Victory Life Academy, Achille/Victory Life Academy eliminated.

Bennington 17, Smithville 11

Smithville 13, Fort Towson 6, Fort Towson eliminated.

Bennington 10, Smithville 1, Bennington advances to regionals, Smithville eliminated.

Class A District Tournament at McCurtain

McCurtain 15, Bokoshe 2

Oaks 14, Bluejacket 8

Bluejacket 8, Bokoshe 2, Bokoshe eliminated.

McCurtain 15, Oaks 1

Oaks 9, Bluejacket 8, 8 inn., Bluejacket eliminated.

McCurtain 17, Oaks 9, McCurtain advances to regionals, Oaks eliminated.

Editor's Note: Poteau's home game with Pocola was canceled, and Hartshorne had to cancel out of the originally scheduled three-way with Wright City at Whitesboro.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley