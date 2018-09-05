Tuesday's High School Softball Scores

Broken Bow 10, Poteau 6

Broken Bow 12, Poteau 5

Wister 9, Panama 0

Wister 13, Panama 9

Leflore 2, Heavener 1

Cameron 10, Arkoma 0

Cameron 9, Kinta 0

Arkoma 18, Kinta 8

Clayton-Buffalo Valley 11, Wright City 6

Soper 4, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 3

Pocola 6, Wilburton 2

Red Oak 2, Stuart 0

Whitesboro 7, Webbers Falls 0

Gore 7, Keota 2

Hartshorne 8, Spiro 4

Savanna 5, Talihina 4

Savanna 11, Talihina 6

Editor's Note: Keota's home game with Bokoshe was canceled, thus the Lady Lions played Gore instead.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley