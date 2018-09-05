Tuesday's High School Softball Scores
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Broken Bow 10, Poteau 6
Broken Bow 12, Poteau 5
Wister 9, Panama 0
Wister 13, Panama 9
Leflore 2, Heavener 1
Cameron 10, Arkoma 0
Cameron 9, Kinta 0
Arkoma 18, Kinta 8
Clayton-Buffalo Valley 11, Wright City 6
Soper 4, Clayton-Buffalo Valley 3
Pocola 6, Wilburton 2
Red Oak 2, Stuart 0
Whitesboro 7, Webbers Falls 0
Gore 7, Keota 2
Hartshorne 8, Spiro 4
Savanna 5, Talihina 4
Savanna 11, Talihina 6
Editor's Note: Keota's home game with Bokoshe was canceled, thus the Lady Lions played Gore instead.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
