Tuesday's OK Kids State Tournament Scores/Today's Schedules

2018 OK Kids Midget State Tournament at Sallisaw

Tuesday Scores

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

SE Oklahoma Bandits 6, Dale Pirates 3

Stigler Pirates 12, Wister Wildcats 2

Shawnee Scissortails 5, Mooreland Bearcats 1

Tuttle Tigers 1, Sallisaw Wildcats 0

Today's Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Shawnee Scissortails vs. Tuttle Tigers, 6 p.m.

SE Oklahoma Bandits vs. Stigler Pirates, 8 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Opening-Round Games

Mooreland Bearcats vs. Sallisaw Wildcats, 2 p.m.

Wister Wildcats vs. Dale Pirates, 4 p.m.

2018 OK Kids Coach-Pitch State Tournament at Clinton

Blue Bracket

Tuesday's Scores

Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Panama Sliderz 10, Tecumseh Renegades 2

Cushing Tigers 16, Ringling Titans 2

Tupelo Tigers 15, Ada Savages 2

Canute Trojans 24, Weatherford Gray 17

Today's Schedule

Winner's-Bracket Semifinals

Panama Sliderz vs. Canute Trojans, 6:30 p.m.

Cushing Tigers vs. Tupelo Tigers, 8 p.m.

Loser's-Bracket Opening-Round Games

Tecumseh Renegades vs. Weatherford Gray, 3:30 p.m.

Ringling Titans vs. Ada Savages, 5 p.m.