Tuesday's Physical Editions Will Be Delivered Once Weather Conditions Improve; Tuesday's e-edition Will Still Be Available That Morning
By:
David Seeley
Monday, February 15, 2021
Due to the inclement weather conditions, Tuesday's physical edition will not be delivered until conditions are safe enough to do so.
However, Tuesday's e-edition will be available at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and can be purchased through this website for 99 cents.
PDN staff will continue to put breaking news and updates on the news and/or sports pages throughout this time.
The Poteau Daily News thanks you for your patience during the inclement weather conditions. We hope all you readers stay safe and warm.
