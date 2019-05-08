Tuesday's State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournaments Scores
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
At The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee
Class 2A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Whitesboro 15, Asher 3
Shattuck 15, Cyril 2
Stuart 15, Canute 12
Binger-Oney 9, Vici 8
Semifinals
Shattuck 20, Whitesboro 18
Binger-Oney 15, Stuart 12
Finals
Binger-Oney 25, Shattuck 20
Class A State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Leedey 9, Leflore 7
Hammon 14, Red Oak 13
Kiowa 11, Duke 0
Varnum 16, Lookeba-Sickles 2
Semifinals
Kiowa 21, Hammon 8
Varnum 11, Leedey 0
Finals
Kiowa 31, Varnum 7
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: