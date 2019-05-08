Tuesday's State Slow-Pitch Softball Tournaments Scores

At The Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee

Class 2A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Whitesboro 15, Asher 3

Shattuck 15, Cyril 2

Stuart 15, Canute 12

Binger-Oney 9, Vici 8

Semifinals

Shattuck 20, Whitesboro 18

Binger-Oney 15, Stuart 12

Finals

Binger-Oney 25, Shattuck 20

Class A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Leedey 9, Leflore 7

Hammon 14, Red Oak 13

Kiowa 11, Duke 0

Varnum 16, Lookeba-Sickles 2

Semifinals

Kiowa 21, Hammon 8

Varnum 11, Leedey 0

Finals

Kiowa 31, Varnum 7

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley