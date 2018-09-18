Tulsa has flat performance against Arkansas State, but Whitfield has stellar performance in defeat

You would think that after playing Texas tough the previous week that Tulsa would have had no problem at home against Arkansas State. Right?

Well, that was not the case as the Golden Hurricane made costly turnovers and penalties, incurring a 29-20 defeat at the hands of the Red Wolves Saturday night before a crowd of 17,349 on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

McKinley Whitfield, the former Spiro standout, led the Golden Hurricane on defense, sharing the lead in team tackles with 14 tackles, 10 solo.