Tuskahoma male dies in accident west of Talihina in Latimer County

A Tuskahoma male lost his life in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night in Latimer County, 14 miles west of Talihina.

In a report filed by Trooper Michael Scantling of the LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Robert Mace, 25, of Tuskahoma, was driving a 2014 Nissan when at approximately 8:04 p.m. Saturday he was traveling northbound on Oklahoma State Highway 2. Mace attempted to make a left turn into a private drive when he struck a 2001 GMC driven by Georgia Nelson, 87, of Talihina, who was traveling southbound on Highway 2.

Mace's vehicle caught fire.

According to Scantling's report, Mace was transported by Latimer County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with internal trunk, arm and leg injuries. Mace was pronounced dead at the hospital. Medical Examiner Russell Boatman responded at the Choctaw Nation Hospital's emergency room.

Nelson was transported by Pafford EMS to McAlester Regional Hospital with trunk and internal injuries, according to Scantling's report.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Scantling's report states Nelson was wearing her seat belt and that her car's airbags deployed, but it's uncertain at this time whether Mace was wearing his seat belt or of his vehicle's airbags deployed.

Scantling was aided at the scene by fellow LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Joshua Blake of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as well as the Talihina and Buffalo Valley fire departments and the Latimer County Sheriff's Office.