Tuskahoma teen injured in accident near Albion

A Tuskahoma teenager was injured in a single-automobile accident Sunday afternoon near Albion.

According to the report filed by Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Hunter Motley, a juvenile white female, 16, of Tuskahoma, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra when at approximately 2:11 p.m. on County Road E 1615 approximately a mile north of U.S. 271 in Albion her vehicle, which was going northbound, failed to negotiate a turn to the left and departed the roadway to the right.

Motley's report said the vehicle then departed the roadway and rolled one-quarter of a turn, landing on the passenger side of the vehicle and struck a fence.

The report said the teen was transported by personal vehicle to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina, then was later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head injuries.

Motley's report said the driver was wearing a seat belt, and that the vehicle had airbags that did not deploy.