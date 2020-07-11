Tuskahoma woman killed in McCurtain County accident; Heavener man a passenger

A Tuskahoma woman was killed in an automobile accident in which a Heavener male was a passenger Saturday morning west of Broken Bow in McCurtain County.

According to the report filed by Trooper Joe Nichols of the McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2011 Ford Escape was being driven by a 43-year-old Tuskahoma woman, whose name is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification, with 48-year-old Douglas Gilbert of Heavener as a passenger.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 3 when at approximately 10:10 a.m. Saturday the vehicle departed the roadway to the left, striking a concrete culvert and a ditch, then overturned one-quarter of a time onto the driver's side.

The report said the driver was taken by McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services to McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel with arm, leg, head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Medical Examiner Chris Cole responded to the hospital.

Gilbert refused treatment at the scene.

The report said the condition of the driver was "odor of alcohol," and that while the vehicle had seat belts, they were not in use by either individual. Side airbags did employ.

Nichols was assisted by the McCurtain County EMS and the Broken Bow Fire Department.

The report said the accident is under investigation.