Two booked in resisting arrest case

Two people were arrested after an assault investigation led to officers finding out a man had warrants, the Poteau Police Department reported.

Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen reported that officers were investing a simple assault on Saturday evening when they ran a warrant check on the suspect, 26-year-old Dillon Jacob Truitt, and found he had outstanding warrants from Arkansas Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department. Online court records show the LeFlore County warrant from a case of alleged driving a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving with a license canceled/suspended/revoked and transporting an opened container of beer.

Fruen said patrol officers arrived at his home on Carter Street in Poteau, where they found Dillon Truitt on the porch. He allegedly then ran into the house when he saw officers and left his wife, Sara Truitt, on the porch. She reportedly told police she would go get her husband from inside but instead locked the door behind her.

Police made several attempts through an open window and PA system to have them exit the residence, Fruen said. After around 45 minutes and no response, police formed an entry team and retrieved him, Fruen said. He and his wife were found hiding in a bedroom and were arrested without incident.

Dillon Truitt was arrested for the outstanding Arkansas parole violation warrant, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer. Sara Truitt was arrested for harboring a fugitive and obstructing an officer.

Both were booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.