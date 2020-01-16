Two injured in Highway 9 accident

A driver who was under the influence of drugs is listed as the cause of a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on State Highway 9, about three miles west of Spiro.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Colton Williams, 19, of Keota, was driving a 2005 Chevy Blazer westbound shortly after 7 a.m. when he reportedly went to sleep at the wheel, leaving the road to the right before his passenger, Cody McCormick, 20, woke the driver. Williams over-corrected, crossed the center line hitting an eastbound 2015 Chevy Malibu, driven by Steven Bigger, 49 of Stigler. before hitting 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Erica Taylor, 33, of Vian.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.