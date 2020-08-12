Two LeFlore County fugitives arrested last weekend in Oklahoma County

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department personnel arrested two LeFlore County fugitives over the weekend.

Wesley Harris, who is in his late 20s, and Christine Smallwood, who is in her 40s, were arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma County after they were sought by both the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Spiro Police Department. They were being held in the Oklahoma County Jail/Detention Center as of press time.

In Spiro, Harris and Smallwood are being charged with knowingly concealing possession stolen property.

"The way we understood it, they were carrying items out the back door of Walmart, carloads of stuff at a time," LeFlore County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Terry Winn said. "They would bring it down here, unload it and sell it really fast for pennies on the dollar. Then, they'd go back and get another load. We figured out during the course of our investigation that none of the property they had at the flea market in Spiro was connected to any of our Walmarts and not connected to any of our burglaries. Through the interviews, Mr. Harris finally did tell us he was getting it out of Tulsa and Muskogee, and Oklahoma County."

LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards said that several of the Walmart stores in which the two suspects were getting their stolen goods had employees lose their jobs "because they (Harris and Smallwood) had connections inside those Walmarts to steal that stuff."