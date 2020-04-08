Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County (UPDATE)

Two LeFlore County people, one who actually shows residence in Moore in Cleveland County south of Oklahoma City, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as their tests were confirmed Wednesday morning. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to three county residents, with the first coronavirus case being confirmed March 28.

"I don’t want there to be panic in the county because our number of positive COVID-19 tests are starting to increase," LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said in a post on the LeFlore County Emergency Management Facebook page. "We all knew it was just a matter of time. There have been two cases that said they tested positive and received the news (Wednesday). There will be many more to come as the days and weeks go by. This is something we were told to expect. This is why we have been stressing to stay at home unless it was essential to get out for food, prescriptions or doctor appointments. Be sure to continue to wash your hands thoroughly as we have been posting. We will all make it through this together. Please pray for the ones that are sick and continue to pray for our county, state and country."