Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wister

Two new COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County were confirmed Saturday morning, both infected persons with Wister residences.

That makes five straight confirmed cases in the county in about an eight-day period that all are dealing with Wister infected persons. LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said that these five cases are the only active ones in LeFlore County. The first Wister case was confirmed April 24, followed by another one Monday and the third case confirmed Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, Saturday's two confirmed coronavirus cases in Wister make 13 now for LeFlore County, but two of those are Talihina residents who actually live across the county line — one in Pushmataha County and one in Latimer County. There was a Cleveland County case in March that was attributed to a resident of Moore who actually spends more time in LeFlore County.

"Everyone please continue to use social distancing, and wear your masks and gloves," Wheeler said in her Saturday morning post on the LeFlore County Emergency Management Facebook page. "Continue to wash your hands thoroughly. As I have said numerous times, we will make it through this together."

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, there have been 70,368 specimens tested for COVID-19 with 66,084 of them coming back negative.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, 743 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with coronavirus-like issues, but 507 of those have been discharged.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of estimated recoveries is 2,554.