Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in LeFlore County; four of Wednesday's cases have no specific locations as of Monday afternoon

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said there were two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday afternoon — one in Poteau and one in Panama.

That comes on the heels of 24 COVID-19 cases confirmed since Wednesday — one Sunday, two Saturday, seven Friday, two Thursday and 12 Wednesday — for a total of 26 cases since Wednesday.

However, Wheeler said that four of Wednesday's cases gave no specific locations, only that they were in LeFlore County.

There have now been 89 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 42 of those active. The active cases are 14 in Poteau, six in Spiro, five in Panama, three in Heavener, two each in Pocola, Whitesboro, Wister and Talihina, with one of those being a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County, and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Howe, Muse and Shady Point. One of the Wister cases originally was put as Arkoma on Friday, according to Wheeler. There is also a Clayton individual who has been confirmed with COVID-19.

One of the Poteau active cases as recent as Sunday night has had its individual make a total recovery.

Of the 89 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 88 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 19,750 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Monday.