Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday in LeFlore County; four of Wednesday's cases have no specific locations as of Saturday night

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in LeFlore County, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler. One case was in Poteau, with the other one in Shady Point.

This comes on the heals of 21 total cases in the county over a three-day period Wednesday through Friday — seven on Friday, two Thursday and 12 Wednesday.

However, Wheeler said that four of Wednesday's cases gave no specific locations, only that they were in LeFlore County.

There have now been 86 cases reported in LeFlore County, with 43 of those active. The active cases are 14 in Poteau, seven in Spiro, four in Heavener, three in Panama and Pocola, two in Whitesboro, Wister and Talihina, with one of those being a Talihina resident who lives in Pushmataha County, and one each in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Howe, Muse and Shady Point. One of the Wister cases originally was put as Arkoma on Friday, according to Wheeler. There is also a Clayton individual who has been confirmed with COVID-19.

Of the 86 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 85 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 19,186 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 8:45 p.m. Saturday.