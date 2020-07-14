Two new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, one each in Poteau, Talihina

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in LeFlore County, a Poteau resident and a Talihina resident, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said.

That comes over five cases were reported over the three previous days — three Monday (one each in Poteau, Bokoshe and Panama) and two in Pocola, one Sunday and the other Saturday.

Tuesday's cases makes 28 cases confirmed in LeFlore County since Independence Day.

As of Tuesday night, there were 28 active cases in LeFlore County — six in Poteau, seven in Spiro, five in Pocola, three in Heavener, two in Muse, one in Whitesboro, one in Bokoshe, one in Panama, two in Talihina with one of those being an individual who lives in Pushmataha County and a far southern LeFlore County resident who has a Smithville address.

Of the 61 total cases, one has ended with a death, that being another Talihina individual who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 60 cases, there was another Talihina individual who lived in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to have contracted COVID-19 was an individual who actually spends more time in LeFlore County but has a Moore residence in Cleveland County, which was where the case was recorded as happening.

Wheeler said there have been 16,635 estimated Oklahomans recover from COVID-19 as of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.