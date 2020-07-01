Two new residents contract COVID-19 Wednesday after Tuesday's Heavener case was dropped

Two LeFlore County residents contracted COVID-19 Wednesday, according to LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler. There was one in Pocola and one in Spiro, making the 33rd and 34th cases to be reported in the county so far during the current pandemic.

There had been a COVID-19 case confirmed Tuesday in Heavener, but Wheeler said it was dropped.

"They didn't give an explanation (as to why the case was dropped)," Wheeler said.

Another Heavener resident became the 32nd LeFlore County individual to contract COVID-19 it was confirmed Tuesday.

All total, Wheeler said there are 10 active COVID-19 cases, adding Wednesday's two cases. The other eight cases are three in Bokoshe, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, two more in Spiro and one each in Pocola and far southwestern LeFlore County with a Honobia address.

Of the 34 cases, one has ended with a resident passing from COVID-19, a Talihina resident who had a Pushmataha County residence. Of the other 33 cases, another Talihina resident contracted COVID-19 who had a Latimer County address.

The first LeFlore County individual to get COVID-19 was a person who technically had a Moore address, thus the case was recorded as happening in Cleveland County, but spent more time here.

Wheeler said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there had been 10,605 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19.