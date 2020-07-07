Two Poteau residents, one Pocola person contract COVID-19

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said on the LeFlore County Management's Facebook wall that three county residents, two in Poteau and one in Pocola, were confirmed Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19.

Tuesday's three cases now make 11 active cases, joining one person in Cameron, one in Bokoshe, three in southern LeFlore County with Smithville residences, two in Spiro and one other Pocola resident.

Tuesday's three cases make the total count of LeFlore County residents who have contracted COVID-19 jump to 39 cases.

Of the 39 cases, one has ended with a death, that being a Talihina resident who lived in Pushmataha County. Of the other 38 case, one was that of a Talihina resident who lives in Latimer County.

The first "county" resident to contract COVID-19 was an individual, while spending more time in LeFlore County, actually had a Moore address in Cleveland County, in which the case was recorded.

Wheeler said that there have been 13,005 estimated Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 391,881 specimens tested for COVID-19, with 371,798 of those testing negative. There have been 1,741 Oklahomans hospitalized due to issues from COVID-19, but 1,315 of those have been discharged.