Two Spiro persons contract COVID-19 over the weekend

After Friday saw no COVID-19 cases pop up in LeFlore County after Thursday's whopping five cases, two Spiro individuals contracted the coronavirus, one Saturday and one Sunday. That now makes 28 COVID-19 cases since March.

As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, there are now 11 active coronavirus cases — two in Spiro, two in southern LeFlore County with Smithville addresses, one each in Bokoshe, Shady Point and Pocola and four in Heavener.

The two infected persons from the first weekend of June, one in Spiro and one in Cameron, have both recovered as has the other Shady Point individual who got the virus.

Two of the 28 county cases were Talihina residents who lived outside LeFlore County — one in Pushmataha County who died in the spring and the other one in Latimer County.

The first "local" individual to contract the virus was a LeFlore County resident who, while spending more time in the county, had a Moore residency in Cleveland County, which subsequently recorded the case.

LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler said Sunday on the Emergency Management's Facebook wall that there are a total number of estimated recoveries of 7,531.