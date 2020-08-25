Unidentified driver killed in single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning near Kinta

An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on a Haskell County road near Kinta.

According to the report filed by Trooper Chip Collins of the Haskell/McIntosh County Detachment of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a 2016 Chevy Malibu was westbound on Sans Bois Road at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, approximately four miles east of Kinta, when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left, then off the roadway to then right, striking a culvert and overturning 1.5 times, coming to rest on its top and catching fire. The report states the driver was pinned in the vehicle.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision are both still under investigation.

The report said that whether the driver was wearing a seat belt also is under investigation, but airbags did deploy.

Collins was aided at the site by OHP Troop C Detachment Capt. Damon Tucker and Lt. Jon Huggins, Haskell/McIntosh County Detachment Ttrooper Trey Downum, Muskogee County Detachment Trooper J.W. Duerson, the Kinta and Lequire fire departments, Pafford Emergency Management Service and several Haskell County Sheriff's Department deputies.