United Methodist Women’s Fall Festival returns Nov. 2

The United Methodist Women’s Fall Festival will return Nov. 2 at the Poteau First United Methodist Church Christian Family Life Center at Rogers and Harper.

The annual event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include a bake sale, luncheon, quilt drawing, vendors and door prizes.

The bake sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a menu of chicken and dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, hot rolls, pumpkin upside down pie or assorted cakes, coffee or tea. Carry-out orders will be available. Cost if $8 for adult, $4 children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The quilt drawing will take place at 1 p.m. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.

Proceeds will benefit local and global missions.