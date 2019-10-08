Update on benefit barrel race

Saturday is the benefit barrel race for Declan Callahan — a local boy undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude — at the Phil Gardenhire Rodeo Arena, and there have been a few changes since we last mentioned the benefit.

There will be $500 now added to the pot, instead of $250. Hamburgers, walking tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, beans, cornbread and tons of desserts — all homemade — will be served. There will also be a silent auction.