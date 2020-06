Upward Bound of Poteau presents a three-on-three basketball tournament June 13 at the Panama Old Rock Gym. The entry fee is $40 per team.

Grade divisions include third-fourth, fifth-sixth, seventh-eighth and ninth-12th grades, along with 18-40-year-old and 41-years-and-older divisions.

A minimum of three teams are required for a division. Contact Jeremy Martin at 918-817-2382.