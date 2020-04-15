U.S. Postal Service keeping mail carriers, window workers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

One of the group of individuals putting themselves in danger daily are United States Postal Service (USPS) workers, namely mail carriers and those working the windows inside local post offices. “The United States Postal Service has a dedicated Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Command Response leadership team that is focusing on employee and customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic,” USPS Strategic Communications Special Becky Hernandez said in a press release. “We continue to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments.”

Through the press release, Hernandez listed what USPS is doing to help keep its employees save while COVID-19 is running rampant:

• Working to overcome the challenges in the supply chain to ensure that our employees have access to hand sanitizer and receive surgical masks and gloves upon request. We have shipped 15 million masks throughout the country to ensure that they are available for our employees and are working tirelessly to keep the supply chain for these items flowing in the face of national challenges.

• Reinforcing workplace behaviors to ensure that contact amongst our employees and with our customers reflects the best guidance regarding healthy interactions, social distancing, and risk minimization. We have implemented measures at retail facilities and mail processing facilities to ensure appropriate social distancing, including through signage, floor tape, and “cough/sneeze” barriers. We have changed delivery procedures to eliminate the requirement that customers sign our Mobile Delivery Devices for delivery. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.

• Updating our cleaning policies to ensure that all cleaning occurs in a manner consistent with CDC guidance relating to this pandemic.

• Issuing a daily cadence of employee talks, articles, videos, and other communications to ensure employees have the latest information and guidance.

• Updating our leave policies to allow liberal use of leave and to therefore give our employees the ability to stay home whenever they feel sick, must provide dependent care, or wish to abide by state or local shelter-in-place requirements. We have entered into agreements with our unions and management associations to provide 80 hours of paid leave to non-career employees for issues related to COVID-19, and have expanded the definition of sick leave for dependent care for covered employees to deal with the closures of primary and secondary schools across the country.

• Expanding the use of telework for those employees who are able to perform their jobs remotely.

• Leveraging localized continuity of operations plans that can be employed in the case of emergencies to help ensure that the nation’s postal system continues to function for the American people. With a longstanding history of quickly adapting its operational plans to changing conditions, the Postal Service maintains steady communications with mailers during natural disasters or other events that require emergency responses and advises residential customers and business mailers with regard to postal facility disruptions that may impact delivery in an affected area via its USPS Service Alerts webpage at: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

“We are proud of the work our employees play in processing, transporting and delivering mail and packages for the American public, which is a vital public service that is a part of this nation’s critical infrastructure,” Hernandez said. “The Postal Service delivers much needed medications and Social Security checks, and we are the leading delivery service for online purchases. The Postal Service is an essential service for purposes of compliance with state or municipality ‘shelter-in-place’ orders or other social distancing restrictions.

Hernandez did say that to this point the coronavirus is not being spread by daily mail deliveries.

“The Surgeon General has indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail,” she said. “Specifically, according to the World Health Organization, ‘the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.’ According to the CDC, “in general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

Poteau mail carrier Alan Longobucco makes sure he does his part to stay as safe as possible.

“I use hand cleaner and sanitizer,” Longobucco said. “When I stop at a shop, I go in and wash my hands. I maintain my social distancing. I would wear a mask, but I feel that it’s needed by other medical workers who need it more. I just handle inanimate objects (mail), while they come in contact with people.”