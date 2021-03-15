Vaccine Clinics Moving to LeFlore County Health Department

Sandy Martin, left, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Sam Talley, who was deployed on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during Thursday’s LeFlore County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. All future vaccine clinies will take place at the LCHD office, located at 1204 Dewey Avenue in Poteau. Appointments can be made by calling (918) 647-8601. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, March 15, 2021

Category: